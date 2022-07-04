CHAPTER 6: CORPORATE CAPTURE

A growing trend towards multistakeholderism in global economic governance has given multinational corporations (MNCs) undue influence in policymaking, standard-setting, and the distribution of public goods. Whereas the multilateral governance system is centered around governments, multistakeholderism invites a range of stakeholders to partake in global governance—tipping the playing field in favor of MNCs.[1] Multistakeholderism is becoming the default mode of decision-making on global issues, with corporate actors invited to participate in decision-making even in the UN—undermining its legitimacy as an institution founded on the principles of human rights.

[1] Transnational Institute (TNI), Multistakeholderism: a critical look, 2019.

CORPORATE CAPTURE OF THE UN

Though UN partnerships with private actors are not new, they are increasingly promoted at the highest levels. This is clearly illustrated within the Our Common Agenda report published by UN Secretary General António Guterres in 2021, aimed at accelerating the 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by increasing multistakeholder engagement in multilateral processes.[1]  Our Common Agenda promotes new multistakeholder approaches under the banner of “inclusive, networked and effective multilateralism.” In theory, this refers to the broadening of intergovernmental processes to include business associations, private philanthropic foundations, civil society, and academia. The agenda provides no clear definition of how this will work in practice, nor an analysis of its effectiveness and the private interests that have historically been privileged in multistakeholder spaces. [2]

The international business community has eagerly embraced the notion of “inclusiveness” to bring private sector interests into the fold of international decision-making. This influence has been evident in private corporations’ ability to weaken potential regulatory processes. For instance, the private sector has pushed for the milder UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights to take precedent over the tougher proposed Binding Treaty on Transnational Corporations with Respect to Human Rights.[3]

The proposed partnership between BlackRock and UN Women was a particularly egregious demonstration of the increasing role of private finance in UN spaces. In May 2022 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, UN Women announced a partnership with BlackRock—the world’s largest investment firm—to promote the growth of gender lens investing. [4] BlackRock is one of the world’s biggest investors in the dirtiest fossil fuel companies and is the leading known holder of external private debt in the Global South, for which it is known to refuse requests for debt restructuring to generate larger payouts. The partnership was quickly canceled after pressure from feminist civil society. [5] Yet, it is disconcerting that UN Women has not shared its motivations for engaging in such a partnership, given that secretive Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are a hallmark of the world of commerce where the objective is to protect competitive advantage—a mandate completely opposite to the values and purpose of the UN.

Such partnerships are also part of a recent and broader trend on the corporate capture of development through impact investing—a false solution for financing the SDGs being increasingly endorsed at the UN level. In 2021, UN Women partnered with the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) and International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s private finance arm, to publish Bonds to Bridge the Gender Gap: A Practitioner’s Guide to Using Sustainable Debt for Gender Equality.[6] This endorsement is particularly concerning given that much of the money channeled through gender impact investing comes from public money subsidizing private investments, meaning private actors profit from fees while taking on little risk, all while drawing from public funds that should be going towards public goods and services.[7]

The increasing corporate presence in the UNFCCC, especially at COP27 and COP28, is also evidence of the encroachment of multistakeholderism and corporate capture in climate policy. At least 2456 fossil fuel lobbyists attended the COP28 climate conference in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)–a nearly fourfold increase in attendance from COP27, and vastly outnumbering the delegation of any country except Brazil and the UAE.[8] The record-breaking participation of the fossil fuel industry may be unsurprising given that the COP28 presidency is itself headed by the CEO of the UAE’s largest oil producer. Although the UN has at least newly stipulated that fossil fuel lobbyists must identify themselves as such at COP28 (following backlash from their increasing participation at COP27), such a measure does little to curb the agenda-setting power of fossil fuel interests in allegedly democratic spaces.[9]

Corporate capture also influenced the production and distribution of vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. A key example is COVAX, a multistakeholder initiative aimed at ensuring equitable global access to vaccines, led by the World Health Organization (WHO), GAVI the Vaccine Alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Focusing entirely on vaccine distribution, COVAX obscured the necessity for solutions tackling the root of the problem, including waiving intellectual property rights and wider technology transfers to manufacturers in the Global South. COVAX also invited criticisms over their lack of transparency in contracts with pharmaceutical companies.[10]

[1] United Nations Secretary General, Our Common Agenda – Report of the Secretary General, 2021.

[2] Foundation for Global Governance and Sustainability, Global Governance and ‘Our Common Agenda’: A Critical Review, 2021.

[3] DAWN, Corporate Accountability and Women’s Human Rights: an Analytical Approach to Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), 2021.

[4] Ibid.

[5] Association for Women’s Rights in Development (AWID), Feminists Demand End of UN Women’s Partnership With Blackrock, Inc., 2022.

[6] ICMA, IFC, & UN Women, Bonds to Bridge the Gender Gap: A Practitioner’s Guide to Using Sustainable Debt for Gender Equality, 2021.

[7] AWID, Gender Impact Investing & the Rise of False Solutions: An analysis for feminist movements, 2023.

[8] Kick Big Polluters Out, Release: Record number of fossil fuel lobbyists at COP28, 2023.

[9] The Guardian, So what if fossil fuel lobbyists have to declare themselves at Cop28? That won’t curb their power, 2023.

[10] Transnational Institute, The Three COVID Crises and Multistakeholderism: Impacts on the Global South, 2022.

PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS: THE CORPORATE CAPTURE OF PUBLIC SERVICES

The broader trend of corporate capture of global governance goes hand-in-hand with the widespread encouragement of public-private partnerships (PPPs) as vehicles for development. Both multistakeholderism and PPPs circumscribe the role of the state—limiting accountability to citizens and inviting corporate exploitation. Women often bear the brunt of this state neglect, because they are more likely to be in low-wage and precarious jobs, lack social protections, and face greater barriers to economic opportunities.[1]

In the development sphere, PPPs are increasingly viewed by government and multilateral actors as a legitimate means for involving the private sector in financing infrastructure and public services. They involve long-term contracts in which private corporations are allowed to build and run major infrastructure projects conventionally provided by the state. Since the adoption of the SDGs in 2015, PPPs have been promoted by influential actors like the World Bank, UN agencies, and regional and multilateral development banks to fill the so-called development “financing gap” in the Global South. While it is difficult to find reliable data on the total volume of PPPs, overall figures seem to indicate that investments in PPPs in the Global South have been volatile, peaking in 2012 and declining dramatically with the pandemic but experiencing recovery from 2021 onwards.[2]

Evidence clearly demonstrates that PPPs exacerbate gender and broader social inequality. They outsource and privatize public services that are disproportionately used by or critical to women, including health, education, transport, energy, water, and sanitation, therefore curbing women’s access to social services by making them more expensive, often through the implementation of user fees. Unlike governments, private providers are accountable to shareholders and not citizens, making them less transparent and less likely to provide decent work for women.[3] Despite offering more expensive, less transparent, and less gender-responsive services, PPPs allow private actors to make significant returns with very little risk, given that they tend to be backed by sovereign guarantees from states.[4]

[1] Eurodad, GADN, and FEMNET, Can public-private partnerships deliver gender equality?, 2019.

[2] Eurodad, History RePPPeated II: Why Public-Private Partnerships are not the Solution, 2022.

[3] Eurodad, GADN, and FEMNET, Can public-private partnerships deliver gender equality?, 2019.

[4] DAWN, Corporate Accountability and Women’s Human Rights: an Analytical Approach to Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), 2021.

Credit: Daliri Oropeza

LOCAL SITE OF STRUGGLE: GENDERED IMPACTS OF AND RESISTANCE TO PPPs IN MEXICO

The Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec (ICIT) plan in Mexico, operationalized through several PPPs, has been paraded by the government as a praiseworthy new “development model”—whilst being criticized by communities for its severely negative social and environmental impacts. The plan involves connecting the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Ocean by constructing four highways and a modernized railway line, with free economic zones assembled along the corridor to incentivize private investment.

Communities have denounced the ICIT plan for destroying the ways of life of Afro-descendant and Indigenous communities in the Isthmus region, and for giving private actors significant power over supposedly public natural resources. Women in particular have been historically endangered by industrialized zones that tend to draw a significant presence of organized crime—and fear the ICIT’s industrialization plans will invite the same gendered violence and insecure work into their corridor. In this context, women have been at the frontlines of protesting against the ICIT to fight for sovereignty over their territory and control over their livelihoods. Indigenous women are leading calls for an alternative development model, one that enshrines the principles of collective wellbeing, right to public goods, and connection with nature.[1]

[1] Eurodad, History RePPPeated II: Why Public-Private Partnerships are not the Solution, 2022.

Overall, it appears that the primacy of corporate capture in global economic governance and development has significant potential to accelerate over the coming decades if unchallenged—making it even more important for civil society to be at the frontlines of advocating against this. The institutionalization of a multistakeholder agenda is eroding multilateral spaces for intergovernmental collaboration and outsourcing development and public service provision to private actors. The entrenchment of a multistakeholder model at the level of the UN, as exemplified by Our Common Agenda, is stark proof of that.